Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper arrested on stalking charges

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 23, 2020) — Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper, identified as Andrew Kelly was arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department on August 21, 2020 on serveral misdemeanor charges for stalking.

Currently, this is an ongoing investigation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol is fully cooperating with the investigation and has stated that they do not approve or condone any of the alleged actions from Kelly.

Kelly is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. At this time, details of the charges have not been released. Wyo4News will update the story as more information becomes available.