Wyoming State Fair still scheduled to occur in August

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 13, 2020) — According to a press release, the Wyoming State Fair will take place as planned, pending exception approval from health officials. The fair is scheduled to take place in Douglas August 11-15. The release stated that extensive health and safety plan would be in place, but did not give specifics.

On their Facebook page, the Thursday, August 13 Grandstand Entertainment concert will be the band Reckless Kelly, featuring Jeremy McComb. Tickets for the show will go on sale July 3.

The Wyoming State Fair also introduced a new logo (pictured above) and new website design.

To learn more about the 2020 Wyoming State Fair schedule, visit their website.