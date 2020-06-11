Wyoming surpasses 1,000 total cases of COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 11, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming has surpassed 1,000 total cases of COVID-19. There are 793 laboratory-confirmed cases and 216 probable cases, equalling 1,009.

622 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 192 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is 18.

Sweetwater County is reporting another laboratory-confirmed case, bringing the total to 28. Eight probable cases have been recorded for Sweetwater County.

