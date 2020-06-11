County Museum premiers its online “Homeseum Activities!” program

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY (June 11, 2020) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River announced a new online program for kids and families on Thursday.​

​“Homeseum Activities!” is free and can be found on the Museum’s website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org.​

​Designed with families spending more time at home in mind, “Homeseum Activities!” features PDF projects designed to be created at home using a minimum of supplies commonly found around the house. ​

Current topics – with more to come – including curating items at home and preserving family artifacts.​

​“Check out ‘Homeseum Activities!’ and all our other great activities at www.sweetwatermuseum.org,” said Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady. “Once on our website, go to the ‘Learn’ tab, and clock ‘Digital Outreach.’”​