Wyoming’s COVID-19 death total is now 127

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 10, 2020) — Thirteen added coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Advertisement

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths. Timing for death certificate confirmation is inconsistent.

An older adult Campbell County man died within the last week. The man was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County man died late last month. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County woman died last month. The woman was not hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County woman died late last month. The woman was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died late last month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Advertisement

An older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. The man was hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died last month. The man was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local-long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local-long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. The woman was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local-long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 127 coronavirus-related deaths, 16,442 lab-confirmed cases and 2,800 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.