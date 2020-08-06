DaLinn “Diane” Matlock (April 19, 1962 – July 30, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) — DaLinn “Diane” Matlock, 58, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 36 years and a former resident of Washington. DaLinn died following a sudden illness.

She was born on April 19, 1962, in Aberdeen, Washington, the daughter of William N. McKinney and Beverly S. Ramey McKinney.

DaLinn attended schools in Washington and was a 1982 graduate of the Weatherwax High School.

She married Thomas Matlock on March 27, 1986, in Jackson, Wyoming.

Her interests include horseshoes, camping, fishing, tea time with her grandchildren, and she had a great belief in her Christian faith.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Matlock of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Kristanna “Krissy” Matlock, and Lyssa Nelson and husband Greg, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Kelly McKinney and wife Lillian of Canyonville, Oregon, and Rick McKinney of Moclips, Washington; two sisters, Quinn McKinney and Alana Griffith, both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Ziden Mortensen, Kolton Mortensen, Leah Nelson, and Gage Nelson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kayla Dawn Matlock; two brothers, William McKinney, and Scott McKinney; one sister, Kim Malo; and one sibling that died in early childhood.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 10 am to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Masks are encouraged.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date.

