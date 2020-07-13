Jennie V. Davis (April 2, 1926 – June 26, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — Jennie V. Davis, 94, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident for the past seven years.

She was born April 2, 1926, the daughter of John Yeager and Betty Simmons Yeager.

Mrs. Davis attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a Green River High School graduate with the Class of 1944.

She married James D. Davis in Kemmerer, Wyoming, on June 6, 1948. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2008.

Jennie worked for Del’s Market and as a janitor for the Sweetwater County School District #2.

She enjoyed crafts, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jennie is survived by her son-in-law, Brad Patterson of Green River, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jimmie, one daughter, Joyce Patterson, one son, James Davis III, and all of her siblings.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the church. Anyone wishing to attend the Rosary or funeral must wear a mask and social distance. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.