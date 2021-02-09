Jon Anthony Collins (November 3, 1959 – February 6, 2021)

Jon Anthony Collins, 61, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on November 3, 1959 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Jack Collins and Donna Marguerite Rogers.

Jon attended schools in Rock Springs, WY.

He married Donna Evans Collins in Rock Springs, WY in 1984. They later divorced.

Jon worked as the General Manager of Big Thicket Broadcasting up to 2015.

He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 and a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survivors include his brother Michael Collins of Rock Springs, WY; sisters Theresa Freeman and husband John of Green River, WY, Suzanne Chick and husband James of Rock Springs, WY, Marianne Sanders and husband Travis of Rock Springs, WY; nieces Brittany Wenzel and husband Eric, Jennifer Chick, Hailey Collins; nephews Michael Freeman and wife Ashley, Matthew Freeman, Sean Freeman, Andrew Collins; great-nieces and nephews Brecklynn Wenzel, Kellin Wenzel, Kamdyn Wenzel, and Tinley Chick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents John and Agnes Collins and William and Gladys Lowe, and beloved dog Parker.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Jon’s name be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, https://www.myhsc.org/about_us/donate.html.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.