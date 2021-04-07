Ronald Heuck Jr. (June 11, 1968 – April 5, 2021)

Ronald Heuck Jr., 52, passed away on April 5, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for seven years and was a former resident of Kearney, Nebraska.

He was born on June 11, 1968 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska; the son of Dan Carlson and Wilma Brothers.

Ron attended schools in Nebraska and he was a 1986 graduate of the Sidney High School.

He married Connie Harmon on June 14, 1986 in Sidney, Nebraska.

Ron was a truck driver for Fed Ex Freight for the past four years.

He was an Eagle Scout.

Ron enjoyed spending time with family, especially playing with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Heuck of Rock Springs, Wyoming, his mother, Phyllis Carlson of Potter, Nebraska; his father, Ronald “Ron” Heuck and wife Jean of Lodgepole, Nebraska; two sons, Jackie Heuck and companion Shawnna DuBry of Kearney, Nebraska; Christopher Heuck and wife Britley Heuck of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Bralynn Heuck of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Amanda Heuck Hernandez and husband Aaron of Kearney, Nebraska; three sisters, Rosann Quick of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Dinneen Pittam of Sidney Nebraska; Daun Daniel of Wayne, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Latasha Heuck, Raiden Heuck, Tegan Heuck, Moxon Heuck, Madden Heuck, Brayella Heuck, Macie Hernandez, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by one son, Raymond Heuck, father, Dan Carlson, grandparents Fred Carlson amd wife Twila, and grandmother Thelma Brothers.

Funeral services will be held on 11:00 A.M., Thursday April 8, 2021 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be let at www.vasefuneralhome.com