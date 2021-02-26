Sandra McCreary (March 31, 1935 – February 25, 2021)

Sandra McCreary, 85, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wyoming for 49 years and former resident of Oklahoma.

Mrs. McCreary was born March 31, 1935 in Enid, Oklahoma’ the daughter of Alfie Lorenz and Flossie McGuire.

She attended schools in Oklahoma and was a 1953 graduate of Kremlin High School.

Sandra married Gerald “Dean” McCreary on January 17, 1955 in Enid, Oklahoma.

Mrs. McCreary worked for Howard Routh & Sons for 22 years until her retirement in 1995.

She enjoyed spending time with family, crocheting, cooking, and playing cards. Sandra was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution “DAR” for two years.

Survivors include her husband, Dean McCreary of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Scott McCreary and wife Cindy of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Sonya Robinson and husband Henry of Green River, Wyoming; three brothers, Jerry Lorenz and wife Shirley of Enid, Oklahoma; Cliff Lorenz and wife Brenda of Oregon; Rick Lorenz and wife Ann of Enid, Oklahoma; two sisters, Barbara Taylor and husband Ralph of San Antonio, Texas; Pam Weast and husband Steve of Story, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Natosha Glenn; Derek Robinson; Orin Robinson; Ty Robinson; 12 great-grandchildren, Arianna Miller; Scott Ross Miller; Makayla Smith; Tierra Bargeron; Jace McCreary; Lexi Robinson; Nevaeh Glenn; Zoey Robinson; Bridger Robinson; Layton Robinson; Lincoln Robinson; Tymberlee Robinson; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Alfie Ray Lorenz; and one grandchild, Alycia Smith.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at her request.

The family respectfully requests donations in Sandra’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhoems.com