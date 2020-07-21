Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 21, 2020

Wyo4News Staff

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.



Wednesday – Isolated showers after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.