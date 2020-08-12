National Weather Service releases significant weather advisory for Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has released a significant weather advisory for Sweetwater County, effective until 3:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service warns of a severe thunderstorm. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. A wind gust of 78 mph was recorded at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

 

The storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Sweetwater County including the following locations:

  • Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

 

  • Reliance

 

  • Point of Rocks

 

  • Sweetwater County Fairgrounds

 

