ONE WEEK LEFT to Stuff the Bus at Standard Motors!

If you’re looking to help families with children this Christmas, there’s still one week left to stop by Standard Motors at 1154 Dewar Drive.

Standard Motors and Le Bus have partnered together for the “Stuff The Bus” event – bring Joy with Toys for the children of Rock Springs. The deadline to bring toys and/or nominate children is Tuesday, December 22. All families nominated will be called to participate on Wednesday, December 23rd when the toys will be given to the children.

There are still many spots left to fill on the nomination tree – families or individuals can drop by Standard Motors during business hours to nominate themselves or others. It is important to nominate people due to the number of donations received in order to ensure that every child who is present during the giveaway is promised a toy.

With every donation, a raffle entry is made to win either a Citadel Boss-25 12-Gauge AR-Style Semi-Automatic Shotgun with FDE Cerakote Finish or a Samsung 65” Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV. All raffle tickets will then be put in one final drawing to win a WyoTV Superbox 6K 3D S1Pro for local channels, live TV sports, PPV, movies, and TV shows.

The entire bus is sanitized every night with hospital grade disinfectant, as safety and public health are very important at this time.

Standard Motors and Le Bus want to remind you to drive safely, have a very Happy Holiday season, and take part in the Stuff the Bus event. For up-to-date information, visit the Le Bus Facebook Page ((10) Le Bus Wyoming | Facebook) or the Refresh Auto Credit Facebook Page ((10) Refresh Auto Credit | Facebook), where updates are posted often.

