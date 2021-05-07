Tegeler and Associates is HIRING!

Tegeler and Associates is seeking a customer service professional for our Green River location. This is a great opportunity with Benefits! Are you looking for a rewarding, long-term career and not just a job? If you have a positive attitude, strong attention to detail and excellent communication & customer service skills, we would love to hear from you. We offer training and paid licensing in a solid industry. Candidates that have experience in insurance, a professional office or banking environment preferred. This is a full-time position and employment with a stable and reputable company. Email cover letter and resume to [email protected] to apply.

Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Benefits include employer-paid health insurance, voluntary vision and dental coverage, paid holidays, generous paid time off (PTO), retirement plan with employer match, and competitive wage DOE.

