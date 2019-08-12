Get Your Start In Radio Right Here With WyoRadio!

WyoRadio Board Operator/Intern

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Board Operator/Intern to add to our busy staff! This is the perfect opportunity for high school students, college students, or anyone interested in learning about the radio business. Radio and broadcasting have been around since the 1920s and is constantly evolving and changing. Here’s your chance to get your foot in the door and work with one of the most dynamic radio groups in Wyoming. Don’t just listen to radio–help make it!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Board Operator/Intern, you will operate the board during live local sports events. You may also provide support in the development and day-to-day production of radio by assisting in planning and producing live and pre-recorded radio and commercials. You could give practical assistance to producers and presenters to ensure that shows run as smoothly as possible, and provide creative input on the development of new commercials to include assistance facilitating as needed at outside events and activities. This is an entry-level, part-time, non-benefitted position.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency of Microsoft Office Word and Excel required

Strong verbal and written communication skills necessary

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required

Knowledge of basic office equipment, and computer skills

This is a part-time, non-benefitted position.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.