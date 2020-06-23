11 of Wyoming’s 23 counties report new COVID-19 cases Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — Eleven of Wyoming’s 23 counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County was part of the 11 with a report of three new cases bring the local county’s total to 48 to date.

Uinta County’s continued to lead the state in new cases reported Monday with 10. That county now has a total count of 120, 111 of which have come since June 1.

Other counties with reported new cases Monday were Albany (1), Converse (1), Fremont (2), Laramie (5), Natrona (2), Park (1), Platte (1), Sublette (1), and Teton (1). In all, 28 new COVID-19 cases were reported, but the state’s total only rose by 27 as Lincoln County’s total fell by one according to Monday’s report.

Overall, the WDH is stating Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 cases reported to date is 974, with 256 probable cases. Recoveries from the virus increased another 27 on Monday to stand at 729.

Statewide testing now numbers 37,708 as of Sunday.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday: Albany (27, +1), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (34, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (15, +1), Crook (6, -), Fremont (296, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (15, -), Laramie (137, +5), Lincoln (11, -1), Natrona (83, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (11, +1), Platte (2, +1), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (3, +1), Sweetwater (48, +3), Teton (80, +1), Uinta (120, +10), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (39), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (74), Lincoln (4), Natrona (15), Niobrara (1), Park (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (28), and Washakie (5).