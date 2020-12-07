Smoke alarm prevented major fire at apartments in Green River

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 7, 2020) – A major fire was averted Saturday afternoon in Green River thanks to a smoke alarm and quick action from a neighbor. Green River Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said the fire department was called at 1:43 p.m. Saturday after a resident of the apartment complex at 370 Upland alerted authorities of a fire alarm going off in a nearby apartment.

Erdmann said the caller could also smell smoke and upon arrival, no smoke or flame could be seen by firefighters. He said occupants who were outside said that there were flames visible from under the door on the third floor of the complex. He said firefighters found the door locked and no one at home.

After a forced entry, Erdmann said they found a table that had all the contents on fire. The fire was contained to the area of origin. He said the fire was found by the other residents of the apartment complex who heard the smoke alarm in addition to smelling smoke.

Erdmann said they interviewed the occupant of the apartment who admitted to have lit a candle that was too close to combustible materials. Fire crews were at the scene for over an hour and that department responded with two engines and 18 firefighters.

As a reminder to all citizens, Erdmann said make sure your smoke alarms are operational and when lighting candles, ensure they are in a safe place