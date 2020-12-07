Charles Brooks Reinhart (August 26, 1943 – November 29, 2020)

Charles Brooks Reinhart, 77, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1963 and former resident of Conrad, Montana.

He was born on August 26, 1943 in Great Falls, Montana; the son of Charles Clark Reinhart and Jessie Dale Brooks.

Mr. Reinhart attended schools in Great Falls, Montana and was a 1961 graduate of the Conrad High School. He attended Eastern Montana College and Western Wyoming Community College.

He married Theresa Frances Zaversnik July 17, 1965. She preceded him in death on September 8, 1983. He married Ann Guilliams on April 19 1985 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and she now resides in Bend, Oregon.

Mr. Reinhart was an owner and operator of Reinhart/United Moving and Storage Company for 53 years until his retirement in 2017.

He was a head elder at the Evangelical Free Church and also active for decades in the Evangelical Free Church.

Mr. Reinhart was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, Gideons and Wyoming Truckers Association.

He enjoyed drag races in his Impala in High School, He was the star athlete football player in High School who attracted a crowd of friends, competing on the Montana All Star Team his jr. and sr. years of high school.

Charles loved his family and worked tirelessly to make sure to provide for others including strangers. Mr. Reinhart was a servant of the Lord. He built and enjoyed time in an A frame cabin close to Jackson, Wyoming and enjoyed hunting. He was an avid card player from 31, to Pitch, and pinochle. He delighted in having a pie date with his granddaughter they called “pie club.”

Survivors include one son, Chad Thomas Reinhart of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two daughters, Shelley Christine Reinhart of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Julie Jean Reinhart Prado of Reliance, Wyoming; one brother, William Keith Reinhart of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four sisters, Peggy Jean Patterson of Hoodsport, Washington; Patricia Kay Green of Syracuse, Utah, Cheri Rivard, MD of Danville, Kentucky; Carolyn Killefer of Brookings, South Dakota; five grandchildren, Sabrina; Ryan; Joshua; Alyssia; Sasha; three great-grandchildren, Raab; Chloe; Lane; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, Joan McDonald and Jacqueline Sue Reinhart

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are highly recommended.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Bibles can be donated in his honor at Gideon’s.org.