17th Annual Rock Springs City Wide Cleanup is still going on

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Wide Cleanup is still in progress. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal May designated weekend clean-up event and community lunch has been replaced with a month-long effort for citizens to get outside, enjoy some fresh air and help clean the city.

There is still time to get involved and areas that need to be cleaned up. Residents or companies are asked to call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 307-362-3771, for information on the Rock Springs City Wide Cleanup.