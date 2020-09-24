19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, one in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 24, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 19 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Thursday, September 24. One of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Advertisement... Story continues below

Wyoming Medical Center — 8

Ivinson Memorial Hospital — 2

Cody Regional Health — 2

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital — 2

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County — 1

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 1

Memorial Hospital of Converse County — 1

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 1

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County — 1

Click here for more information from WDH.