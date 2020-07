SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River is now open for early absentee voting for the 2020 Primary Election.

Voting begins July 13 and runs through August 17.

Visit the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River between 8:30 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. to cast your vote.

The Sweetwater County Courthouse is located at 80 W Flaming Gorge Way, in Green River.

For any questions, contact 307-872-3733.