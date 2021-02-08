36 UW students from Sweetwater County listed on Provost’s Honor Roll

Advertisement

[PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 8, 2021) – The University of Wyoming lists 36 students from Sweetwater County on the 2020 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, visit www.uwyo.edu.

Students are:

Farson

Keanan Foy

Green River

Maria V. Baker

Valerie Alicia Barajas

Timothy L. Dodd

Tate M. Gnose

Alondra I. Hamilton

Chance S. Hofer

Allison G. Kloepper

Justin C. Marcy

Mallory Seymour

Reliance

Santo Domingo Santhanawit

Rock Springs

Deeanna Heather Archuleta

Erick Arellano

Cory Allyn Cordova

Calie Cox

Austin Carter Egbert

Samantha A. Enokson

Krista Ranae Heikes

Jordan L. Jones

Karina Kachnowski

Ashlee Ledgess

Joyce K. Lew

Rayven S. Lucero

Karli March

Kristin D. McCrann

Dorcas A. Odogwu

Lena Peacock

Kiersten Phillips

Heather Platzer

Raeanne A. Prather

Chad Tyler Rawson

Marisela Schumacher

William Selman

Brooklynne D. Stauffer

Caitlin J. Stout

Brandy L. Sytsma