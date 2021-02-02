40 students from Sweetwater County listed on UW President’s Honor Roll

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 2, 2021) –The University of Wyoming lists 40 students from Sweetwater County on the 2020 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are:

Green River

-Abigail Alcorn

-Jacob J. Angelovich

-Kaitlyn R. Banks

-Evan Carollo

-Kendahl Lea Coy

-Veronica Raye Coy

-Justin R. Flores

-Ashlie M. Gold

-Alyssa M. Jordan

-Ivan A. Leon

-Kendra F. Lewis

-Michael A. Richardson

-Brianna N. Rundell

-Spencer J. Travis

-Nicholas T. Tucker

-Cole J. Verner

Rock Springs

-Alexis N. Bedard

-Alyssa M. Bedard

-Sasha S. Bentley

-Carley N. Ebert

-Ian Mark Fletcher

-Haley Kathleen LeFaivre

-Skya R. Legerski

-Fabian S. Martinez

-Sierra R. Nussbaum

-Garret Michael Phillips

-Karli Decora Piaia

-Aidan Propst

-Shad Sellers

-Deborah J. Smith

-Josh E. Tepera

-Maria Urbieta-Zepeda

-Megan A. Velez

-Amanda Mulan Verheydt

-Maya Verheydt

-Alyssa J. Vigil

-Fletcher P. Wadsworth

-Alison Wheeler

-Devyn R. Williams

-Bailey Young