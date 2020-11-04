6 more confirmed COVID-19 cases within SCSD #1

Advertisement

(November 3, 2020) — Via ParentSquare from Sweetwater School District #1 —

Sweetwater School District Number One has received confirmation of six more confirmed COVID-19 cases. Two students at Rock Springs High School, one student at BBHS (Black Butte High School), one staff member at Rock Springs High School, and two staff members at Rock Springs Junior High.

All close contacts to those students whether determined in school or outside of school hours have already been notified of quarantine orders from Public Health.

As cases continue to increase at a rapid rate and are still determined to be community spread, we encourage proper hand washing, wearing a mask when 6 feet of distance can’t be maintained, and staying home if you are sick. We appreciate the continued partnership and community efforts to limit the spread.