Action taken after four more positive COVID-19 cases discovered at UW

Advertisement

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 12, 2020) — Four cases of COVID-19 have been detected on another floor of a residence hall at the University of Wyoming, prompting the university to take action to limit the spread of the virus in that group of students, employees and the broader community.

Because of the cases on the fourth floor of Crane Hall, all of the students on that floor are being told to shelter in place — in the same manner that students on the third floor of McIntyre Hall were told to shelter in place last week.

Students on those floors who have not been in close contact with infected individuals are allowed to go to in-person class and leave for work or religious activities.

The action was taken in accordance with UW’s COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 3 of the university’s fall return plan.

These allow for UW to respond quickly to outbreaks of the virus in certain programs and facilities at the university with targeted interventions to limit the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

As of this morning (Monday), the total number of active COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees stands at 126 — 88 students living off-campus, 37 students living on campus, and one employee living off-campus.

Some 100 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus — 29 students on campus and 71 people off-campus.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available.

Those with questions also may call (307) 766-COVD (2683) or email [email protected].