Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, June 15, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday — Isolated showers between 1pm and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night — Isolated showers before 9pm, then scattered showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement

Wednesday — A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 68. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Advertisement

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 79.