Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday — Showers. High near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night — A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday — A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Sunday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday — A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.