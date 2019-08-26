Airport Reports Record Passenger Growth in 2019

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has recorded its best month ever for enplanements.

In July, the airport saw a record 4,952 total passengers choose RKS for their air travel needs. July continues a three-year trend of solid passenger growth with over 52.5% growth since July 2016.

For the first seven months of 2019, total passenger numbers have increased by 13.28% over the same period in 2018. This growth in 2019 is building upon the successes seen in 2017 and 2018 where the airport experienced 11.73% and 32.18% year over year increases respectively.

Strong community support, additional capacity, improved airfares, free parking and continued industry-beating airline operational reliability have all played roles in the continuation of sustained passenger growth, which began in November of 2016.

“We are pleased to see this positive trend continue into 2019, especially given our strong traffic numbers in 2017 and 2018,” said Airport Director Devon Brubaker, A.A.E. “Passenger demand is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to our region. Our airline partner has added capacity at RKS and our customers have utilized it. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly RKS. Carriers will not add additional service to a market if the current service is not being used.”

This year is already on pace to be one of the best years on record for passenger traffic at RKS, rivaling 2012, 2011, and 2018 which currently rank number one, two, and three respectively.

Passengers are reminded to arrive 90 minutes before their flight to ensure a stress-free experience. With the fuller flights, this is more critical then ever to ensure an on-time departure with all scheduled passengers.

Travelers are invited to check out the new lowers fares at www.united.com and utilize the airport’s cost comparison tool at http://www.flyrks.com/flight-info/.

About the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned by the City of Rock Springs and operated by the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.

Serving over 50,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.