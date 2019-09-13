Area High School Sports Calendar For September 13, 2019

Rock Springs, WY (9/13/19) – Here is what is happening today in area high school sports. Brought to you by Green River Insurance.
Area High School Football
Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs
Green River at Rawlins
Encampment at Farson-Eden
Riverton at Evanston
Mountain View at Big Piney
Kemmerer at Lyman
Jackson at Pinedale
Shoshoni at Lovell
Area High School Volleyball
Rock Springs 3 – Green River 0 (Thursday night)
Cross Country
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Tennis
Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs
Cheyenne South at Green River
Girls Swimming
Green River at Laramie