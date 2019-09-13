Area High School Sports Calendar For September 13, 2019

Rock Springs, WY (9/13/19) – Here is what is happening today in area high school sports. Brought to you by Green River Insurance.

Area High School Football

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs

Green River at Rawlins

Encampment at Farson-Eden

Riverton at Evanston

Mountain View at Big Piney

Kemmerer at Lyman

Jackson at Pinedale

Shoshoni at Lovell

Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Green River 0 (Thursday night)

Cross Country

Rock Springs at Star Valley

Tennis

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs

Cheyenne South at Green River

Girls Swimming

Green River at Laramie