Area road could be dangerous tonight with black ice

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 27, 2019) – The National Weather Service in Riverton is warning drivers of possible dangerous black ice conditions on many area roads tonight and during Monday morning’s commute.

Although temperatures remained in the 20s today, the snow melted on area roadways. The water will refreeze on those roads towards sunset and into the evening.

Black ice road conditions are expected throughout the western and central areas of Wyoming. If the road either looks shiny or wet, the road could be very slippery with black ice.

Weather and law enforcement agencies are advising drivers to please slow down, especially if you need to turn. Also, plan on reduced speed limits when traveling on I80.