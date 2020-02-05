Broadway Theater to present “Cowboys – A Documentary Portrait”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — As part of Arts Week 2020, the Broadway Theater will present a feature-length film, “Cowboys – A Documentary Portrait” at 7:00 p.m. on Mar. 6, admission is $5.00 at the door.

Ride alongside modern working cowboys on some of America’s largest and most remote cattle ranches. Told in the cinematic tradition of classic westerns, “COWBOYS – A Documentary Portrait” gives viewers the opportunity to discover the importance of ranching.

The movie documents the lives of the men and women working on “big outfit” ranches – some of which are over one million acres – and require full crews of horseback mounted workers to tend large herds of cattle.

Narrated through first-hand accounts from the cowboys themselves, the story explores the rewards and hardships of a celebrated but misunderstood way of life, including the challenges to providing the world’s supply of beef.

“COWBOYS” was filmed on eight of the nation’s largest cattle ranches across ten states in the American West.