The GRPD to host TIPS class in February

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — The GRPD will be hosting a TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) Class at 8:00 a.m. on February 18.

TIPS is a dynamic, skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, drunk driving, and underage drinking by enhancing the fundamental “people skills” of servers, sellers and consumers of alcohol.

TIPS gives individuals the knowledge and confidence they need to prevent alcohol-related tragedies.

Establishment owners, servers, wait staff, or management may find this class useful.

There is no charge for this class with the primary focus on-premise sales.

You will learn techniques to provide a safer environment for your community, patrons, peers, and/or colleagues.

Learn ways to spot fake ID’s, focusing on preventing underage sales.

Click the link below and fill out the form if you are interested in attending this TIPS class. Class is limited to 20 participants.

For more information, contact Jamie Green at 307-872-6170 or email: [email protected]

https://forms.gle/NgVUNvXtm2eX9LoQA