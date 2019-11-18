Commissioners to consider Sweetwater Medics rate increases

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 18, 2019) — Besides two Planning and Zoning issues, the Sweetwater County Commission has one action item it will consider at its mid-month meeting Tuesday: A request from Sweetwater Medics to increase rates.

The commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commission Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The meeting is open to the public.

In a letter to commissioners dated Oct. 31, Sweetwater Medics Director Ron Gatti requested approval for a new fee schedule. Some of the changes include:

Specialty care transport; increase from $1,716 to $4,000

Advanced Life Support (ALS) 1, non-emergency; increase from $1,052.87 to $1,800

ALS 1, emergency; increase from $1,082.12 to $3,000

ALS 2; increase from $1,352 to $3,500

Basic Life Support (BLS), non-emergency; increase from $650 to $1,250

BLS, emergency; $702 to $1,700

Sweetwater Medics also proposes to increase fees for treating but not transporting both within the city and county, as well as event standby service.

“During the recent meetings and evaluations of sustainability of EMS in Sweetwater County, performed by Safetech Solutions, a recommendation to increase rates was identified,” Gatti wrote in his request to the commissioners. “The aforementioned workshops identified that Sweetwater Medics fees were significantly lower that industry standards.”

Gatti also notes his company is prevented by law to assess charges by colluding with other providers in the area.

The rate increases are an attempt to increase revenues, which Gatti says will be “a step in the right direction” to help maintain the sustainability of ambulance service in the county.

Gatti’s request with attached fee schedule changes can be seen on the Sweetwater County website at www.sweet.wy.us.