Complaints of drivers at RSHS not stopping for flashing red bus lights

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting they have been receiving citizen complaints concerning school bus passing violations in front of Rock Springs High School.

On their Facebook page Thursday night, RSPD posted a message reminding all motorists they are required to stop in both directions when a school bus has their flashing red lights activated. A typical fine for a violation can run $410.00.

Police officials are also reminding drivers that while the driveway in front of Rock Springs High School is a convenient place to pick up and drop off passengers, this area is designated as a loading zone. School buses stopped in this area, and displaying red flashing lights, may not be passed.