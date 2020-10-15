Cowboy basketball starts up today under new coach Jeff Linder

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 15, 2020) — The on-court Jeff Linder era of Cowboy basketball will begin today with the Pokes first official practice under their new head coach. Linder, who came to Wyoming from Northern Colorado, replaced Allen Edwards, who was let go after last season. Prior to coming to Wyoming, Linder led Northern Colorado to three-straight 20-win seasons.

Advertisement

The Cowboys return four players from last year’s team that went just 2-16 in Mountain West play and 9-24 overall. All four returning players saw playing time last season as starters. Wyoming also welcomes eight newcomers. According to Rivals.com, the new players ranked as the top recruiting class in the Mountain West.

“It has been exciting being in the gym with our guys. We have been working hard since July and are ready for our first practice,” Linder said. “Cowboy fans are going to see student-athletes that will be everyday guys. We want them in the gym doing what they need to get better every day.”

Advertisement

The NCAA announced last month that teams could start playing contests on Nov. 25. The Mountain West conference season for the Cowboys is scheduled to begin Dec. 29. The non-conference schedule has yet to be announced.

All Wyoming Cowboy basketball games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.