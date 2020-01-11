Cowboy wrestlers open ‘Dakota road trip’ with win at North Dakota State

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (Jan. 11, 2020) — The Wyoming wrestling team racked-up eight match wins, including four bonus-point wins as the Cowboys rolled past North Dakota State, 34-6 Friday night in Fargo. The win improves Wyoming to 4-6 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 dual matches.

Friday’s highlights included Hayden Hastings at 174 pounds and Brian Andrews at heavyweight recording falls. Another bright spot for the Pokes was at 133 pound with Wyoming Montorie Bridges (#6 in the nation) taking on Cam Sykora (#12 inthe nation). Bridge would score a 6-4 win in the evenings first match.

”Those first three guys kind of set the tone for us, we were underdogs at 141 and 149 tonight and to have two upsets to begin, I think it captured the momentum for us and quieted their crowd”, said Head Coach Mark Branch. “Those are important things to do on the road. It’s important to win early and keep the crowd out of it. Even in our losses, the way we came back in those matches and the way the guys fought back, it kind of kept the crowd out of it still, because they had to hang on at the end.”

Wyoming 34, North Dakota State 6



133: No. 6 Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. No. 12 Cam Sykora (NDSU) 6-4

141: Trevor Jeffries (WYO) dec. Sawyer Degen (NDSU) 4-2, SV-1

149: No. 19 Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Jaden VanMaanen (NDSU) 4-3

157: Jared Franek (NDSU) dec. Dewey Krueger (WYO) 8-4

165: Luke Weber (NDSU) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 10-7

174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (WYO) Fall Lorenzo De La Riva (NDSU) 3:28

184: Tate Samuelson (WYO) MD Noah Cressell (NDSU) 10-1

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) dec. Cordell Eaton (NDSU) 4-3

HWT: No. 20 Brian Andrews (WYO) Fall No. 25 Brandon Metz (NDSU) 0:53

125: Doyle Trout (WYO) forfeit NDSU

The Cowboys will now travel to Brooking, South Dakota to face the Jackrabbits in Big 12 matchup on Sunday.