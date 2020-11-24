Cowboys basketball announces non-conference game times

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – University of Wyoming athletics announced on Tuesday games times for the non-conference home contests inside the Arena-Auditorium. The game times are subject to change.

The season opener on Saturday, Nov. 28, vs. Mississippi Valley State is slated for a 2 p.m. start. All other home non-conference contests; Texas Southern (November 30), Incarnate Word (December 2), Denver (December 9) and Omaha (December 17) are set for 7 p.m. tips.

For more information regarding tickets for Saturday’s game and the entire Cowboy schedule, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email [email protected]; call 307-766-7220

UW basketball attendance will be set at a maximum of 2,000 fans per game through the end of December 2020. This attendance number equates to 17% of capacity of the Arena-Auditorium.

Fans attending Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletics’ events are reminded that face coverings are required throughout the University of Wyoming campus at all times, including when attending athletics’ events. The wearing of face coverings by those attending UW athletics’ events will be monitored by game management and law enforcement/security personnel.

All tickets sold through the UW Athletics Ticket Office will incorporate social-distancing guidelines when determining seat locations.

UW Athletics, in connection with the Wyoming Department of Health, will continue to evaluate appropriate attendance numbers at UW Athletics’ events based on overall COVID-19 conditions