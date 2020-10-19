Cowgirl Up! For Cindy

Advertisement

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Oct. 19, 2020) – Recently, the Wyoming tennis team hosted a local tournament to support a member of the Laramie tennis community, Cindy Peterson. The event, Cindy’s Cowgirl Up! was hosted at the Laramie Tennis Complex on October 10.

In masks and using social-distancing, the tennis community of Laramie came out to see a doubles tournament in which Cowgirl student-athletes were teamed up with Cindy and her tennis-playing friends. Peterson, along with her Cowgirl student-athlete teammate, Mihaela Kaftanova, won the doubles event on the day.

Donations raised at the tournament will go towards expenses of a trip for Cindy to Cleveland, where she will receive treatment from an innovative clinical trial. Cindy has been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for the past year and a half.

“My wife Cindy and I are so fortunate to be at a place like UW,” said Mark Peterson.

“Holding something like this, in the midst of a pandemic did not deter the coaches and student-athletes from Wyoming tennis to show their true colors. It really touched me to see all of the balloons and decorations that had been prepared – even down to the little loops of red ribbon worn by the Cowgirls in honor of Cindy’s fight against brain cancer. Cindy and I will remember all of this when we need to get tough and Cowgirl up in the future.”

For more information on Cindy’s fight, please go to https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/cindy-peterson.