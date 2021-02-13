Cowgirl volleyball stays undefeated with Friday’s three set win

Advertisement

February 13, 2021 — The Wyoming volleyball team opened its home slate in style Friday night as the Cowgirls led New Mexico from start-to-finish in sweeping the Lobos 3-0. Set scores were 25-12, 25-16, and 25-6.

Advertisement

The win improved Wyoming to 3-0 on the season. The same two teams will meet again this afternoon in Laramie.

The Cowgirls controlled every aspect of the match, out-hitting the Lobos .378 to .-075. Wyoming also had seven service aces to the Lobos’ three and had a 9-2 advantage in blocks on the night.

“I think we were a little over-excited in the beginning, but I think we settled in eventually,” said Head Coach Chad Callihan postgame. “First home match in over a calendar year, we’ll take it.”

Advertisement

Jackie McBride and Hailey Zuroske led the Cowgirl attack on the night, recording 12 and 11 kills, respectively. McBride was extremely efficient, hitting a match-high .611 while also recording a match-best five total blocks in the sweep. Zuroske was effective as well, as she hit .435 in the win and, along with Abby Olsen, led UW with three service aces on the night.

Kyra Slavik led the Cowgirls with 29 assists in the win and also added seven digs, an ace, and a pair of blocking assists in the sweep. Kaitlyn Gehler led the back row with 16 digs on the night, while Olsen chipped in with eight.