Cowgirl volleyball ties school record for most MW season wins

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 14, 2019) – It was a record-tying night for the Wyoming volleyball team as they made quick work of Boise State last night in Laramie. The Cowgirls posted a 3-0 sweep of the Broncs by set scores of 28-26, 25-20 and 25-16.

The win was number 13 in the Mountain West Conference for the Cowgirls which ties the school record for the most league wins in program history. The Cowgirls, now 13-2 in the MW and 18-8 overall, will look to break the record tonight when they host Utah State (2-13, 2-25) in their final home match of the season. Boise State falls to 8-7 in the MW and 16-10 overall.

Wyoming is currently in second place in the MW standing behind Colorado State (15-0, 25-1) and leads third place UNLV (12-3, 16-10) by one game.

KC McMahon led three Cowgirls in double-digit kills with 13 on the night while Jackie McBride had 11 and Halie McArdle chipped in with 10. Mackenzie Coates had a strong all-around match, registering 35 assists, a pair of service aces, four kills, five digs and three blocking assists.

Wyoming’s Madie Fields recorded a match-high 22 digs, marking the second time this season that Fields has notched 22 digs in just a three-set match.