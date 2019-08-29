Cowgirls Gain Double Overtime Soccer Win

Laramie, Wy (8/29/19) – A goal in the 104th minute of play gave Wyoming their first soccer win of the season, 3-2 in a double-overtime victory over Northern Colorado.

Advertisement

With 103:08 on the clock, Wyoming redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum intercepted a clearance shot and buried it from the right side of the box to give the Cowgirls the win.

The win ups the Cowgirls mark to 1-0-2 for the early season while Northern Colorado falls to 0-1-1.

Advertisement

Wyoming did get on the board first with a line shot by freshman Keelie Wortmann on a free-kick around the 16-minute mark. Northern Colorado responded with two goals in less than one minute to take a 2-1 lead. Wyoming would tie the match at 2-2 on Wortman’s second goal at the 28:29 mark. That would be all the scoring for the rest of the match Tatum’s winning goal in the second overtime.

“Obviously, I felt we each had opportunities in the beginning of the game. Both teams seemed to tighten up in the second half, players tired with it being still early in the season,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. In overtime, that was gut-check time and I was really proud of the effort to get on the end of one then finish the shot off. It was nice that we didn’t run out of gas towards the end. This is a great learning opportunity for us and getting our first win”

Wyoming will return to action on Friday, September 6 against the Baylor Bears in Laramie.