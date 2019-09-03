Cowgirls Sweep LIU For Seasons For First Win

Laramie, WY (9/3/19) – The Wyoming Cowgirls defeated Long Island University in three sets on Monday night for their first win of the volleyball season. Wyoming improved to 1-2.

Advertisement

The Cowgirls scored the shutout win by set scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-14.

“I, personally, was a little nervous coming into this one,” said head volleyball coach Chad Callihan. “I know what a good group we have, and I think this team has a lot of potential, but we had a bit of a rocky weekend. We were still a little unsure about how we were going to come out and what type of confidence we were going to have.”

Advertisement

Sophomore outside hitter KC McMahon led the offense with a game-high 14 kills on a .385 hitting percentage (14-4-26). Junior middle blocker Jackie McBride had nine kills on a very efficient .615 hitting percentage (9-1-13) and added a block at the net.

The Cowgirls are back in action this weekend when they host the UniWyo Invite on Friday and Saturday. Wyoming will welcome Buffalo, Charleston, and Northern Colorado.