Cowgirls win with buzzer beating tip-in

(January 3, 2021) — Jaye Johnson’s tip-in to beat the buzzer gave the Wyoming women’s basketball team a thrilling 65-63 come-from-behind victory Saturday afternoon over Fresno State in Laramie. Johnson’s game-winner came after she grabbed the offensive rebound off a Quinn Weidemann missed 3-pointer and was able to lay it in as time expired.

The Cowgirls have now won three straight games in lifting their record to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain West. Fresno State fall to 1-2 in the MW and 3-4 on the season.

Johnson, who was making just her second career start Saturday, finished the game with eight points. Weidemann led the way offensively for the Cowgirls as she scored 16 points and drained a season-best four 3-pointers while also notching a game-high four steals. Alba Sanchez Ramos was also in double figures in the win as she scored 14.

Fresno State controlled the contest in the first half of play, leading from start-to-finish in the opening 20 minutes. The Bulldogs led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and increased the lead to 32-21 with 3:42 left to go in the half. Wyoming ended the half on a 10-4 run to cut the halftime margin to 36-31.

The Cowgirls would tie the game at 44-44 with 1:30 to go in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs would lead 49-44 going into the final quarter.

In the final quarter, the Cowgirls went on a scoring 13-2 scoring run after falling behind 51-44, taking at 57-53 lead with 4:15 to go. The Bulldogs would regain the lead, 58-57, with 1:35 left to play on a Haley Cavinder 3-pointer.

Wyoming would lead 63-60 with 16-seconds to play thanks to a Sanchez Ramos’ deep 3-pointer and free throw. But Haley Cavinder hit a three-point shot with 09 in regulation to tie the game at 63-63.

Instead of calling a timeout, Wyoming would advance the ball with Weidemann missing a game-winning three-point shot that Johnson would put back in for the win as the buzzer sounded.

Haley Cavinder led FSU with 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three-point distance.

The two teams will finish their two-game series Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM KRKK beginning at 6:00 p.m. and will be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.