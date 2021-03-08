Enjoy today and Tuesday, Winter to return Tuesday night/Wednesday

Advertisement

March 8, 2021 — Enjoy today’s 60-degree and Tuesday’s 50-degree weather. Old Man Winter is not done yet. The National Weather Service in Riverton is saying significant snowfall will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. A weather system will move through Wyoming Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing snow and colder temperatures to areas along and east of the continental divide.

Here in Sweetwater County, Tuesday night rain will turn to snow showers with one to two inches of accumulation possible. There could still be some isolated snow showers Wednesday.

Local area temperatures will fall into the mid-30s Wednesday and are forecast to stay that way to through the weekend. On Thursday and Friday, Sweetwater County and the surrounding area may also experience some snow flurries. Winds Tuesday night and Wednesday are forecast to be southeast at 10 to 15 mph. (Local seven-day forecast here)

A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect for Natrona County and Casper Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow is possible, with total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is warning that this weather system will also affect southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Converse and Niobrara Counties can expect the highest accumulations of snow and most impacts.