Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 28, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 28, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Monday — Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Very windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 29 mph increasing to 34 to 39 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 34 mph decreasing to 14 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.