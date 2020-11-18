Evening Sweetwater County Weather: November 18, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 18, 2020) – Here is the Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 10.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night — A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.