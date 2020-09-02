Family Child Care Center’s now available in single-family residential districts of GR

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — In tonight’s Green River City Council meeting, the Council approved the third and final reading for a language amendment, allowing the operation of Family Child Care Center’s (FCCC) in R-1 and R-2 zoning districts (single-family residential districts) in Green River.

The current language allows for up to 10 kids for Family Child Care Homes, but with the change, up to 15 kids can be allowed, which is what a Family Child Care Center can hold. There was a good discussion from Green River residents, but the decision was unanimous by the Council.

The final decision on wither these changes can be made will be made by the Green River Planning and Zoning Commission. The Council no longer has any say in the situation after approving the amendment change. A conditional use permit will be needed to approve an FCCC in a single-family residential district.

