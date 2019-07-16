Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident On U.S. Highway 89 Under Investigation

Moose, Wyoming – Grand Teton National Park Rangers responded to a fatal head-on collision involving a minivan and an SUV today, Tuesday, July 16, on U.S. Highway 89. At approximately 2:15 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting the accident. The accident took place approximately ½ mile north of the Jackson Hole Airport Junction. At this time, one victim has been declared dead on scene. Multiple individuals were treated on scene and transported to St. John’s Medical Center. One of the individuals was declared dead upon arrival to St. John’s.

Grand Teton National Park Rangers were assisted by Wyoming Highway Patrol, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Highway Administration.

U.S. Highway 89 is expected to remain closed between the Jackson Hole Airport Junction and Moose Junction until the early evening or later. Detours are available via Antelope Flats Road from the north and Gros Ventre Road from the south. Access to the airport is available via the detour from the south.

The National Park Service and Wyoming Highway Patrol are conducting an investigation into the accident.

