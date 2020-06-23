First responders contain fire near Highway 191 South

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — A wildland fire took place today, burning near the shooting range off of Highway 191 South.

Sweetwater County Fire District #1, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Sweetwater County Fire Department all assisted in putting out the fire.

Advertisement

According to Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner, the fire is estimated at about 10 acres and is contained at this time.

Further crews will be on scene mopping up hot spots.

In addition, a one-seat single-engine air tanker is on scene dropping fire retardant.