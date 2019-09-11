Flags Ordered To Half Staff In Remembrance of 9/11 Attacks

Cheyenne, WY (9/11/19) – Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset today in honor of Patriot Day, the anniversary of the 9/11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The President’s Proclamation:

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2019, as Patriot Day. I call upon all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. I invite the Governors of the United States and its Territories and interested organizations and individuals to join in this observance.”